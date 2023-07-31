Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $447,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

