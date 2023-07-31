John Bean Technologies (JBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of JBT opened at $120.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.87. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

JBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

