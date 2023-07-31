Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 748,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,006,000 after acquiring an additional 65,273 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 408,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,289,000 after acquiring an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $174.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $453.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

