Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.48 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.76 and a 200 day moving average of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

