JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s 9th Largest Position

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $156.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $158.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

