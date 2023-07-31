JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 113,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 71,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $156.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $158.79. The firm has a market cap of $458.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

