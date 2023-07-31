JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.0% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,791,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $458.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

