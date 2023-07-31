JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $54,391,133,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

JPM opened at $156.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $158.79. The company has a market capitalization of $458.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

