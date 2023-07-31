Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $15,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.71.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $202.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.04. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.59 and a 12 month high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.43 EPS for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

