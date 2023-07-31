KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

KB Home has increased its dividend by an average of 37.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. KB Home has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KB Home to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. KB Home’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 143.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 51,071 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 56.8% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 89.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 80,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 38,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

