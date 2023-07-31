Keppel Co. Limited Declares Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2254 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th.

Keppel Stock Performance

KPELY stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. Keppel has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs.

