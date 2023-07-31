Keppel Co. Limited Declares Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2254 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th.
Keppel Stock Performance
KPELY stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. Keppel has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.
Keppel Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Should a Lack of Windfall Profits Keep You Out on Chevron Stock?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Two Foolproof Plays for Apple’s Earnings
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.