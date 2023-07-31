Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 378,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,489,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,505,000 after purchasing an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,416,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,035 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRG opened at $22.84 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 761.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

