Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $98.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

