Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,415 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,040 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after purchasing an additional 711,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 860,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,927,000 after purchasing an additional 555,773 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,095,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,884,000 after purchasing an additional 535,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $102.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.08 and its 200 day moving average is $106.55. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.91 and a 12-month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.