LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 200 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 200 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Shares of ADBE opened at $528.87 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.23 and its 200-day moving average is $400.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $241.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,791 shares of company stock worth $21,686,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

