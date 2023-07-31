LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,370 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lument Finance Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFT. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.90.

NYSE LFT opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.68. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.13. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 150.01%.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

