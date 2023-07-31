LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,497 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Brink’s by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 517.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $71.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $73.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.00.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

