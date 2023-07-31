LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ePlus were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 188.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 34.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in ePlus by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLUS opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $61.20.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $492.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.70 million. Analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $346,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

