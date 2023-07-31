LSV Asset Management Makes New $100,000 Investment in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 363.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

SF stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

