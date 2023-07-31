LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,065,000 after buying an additional 100,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,416,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,111,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,397,000 after buying an additional 127,590 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

ADI stock opened at $198.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.