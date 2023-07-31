LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,423,889 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,132,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,345,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,389,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Up 2.4 %

FHN opened at $13.77 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.