LSV Asset Management Sells 20,635 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,635 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of WDS opened at $25.50 on Monday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In related news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

