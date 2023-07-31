LSV Asset Management Sells 3,000 Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hooker Furnishings were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

HOFT opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is -149.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

