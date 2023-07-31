LSV Asset Management Takes $117,000 Position in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 50.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter worth $243,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources stock opened at $95.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.74. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.69.

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 32.05%.

In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $30,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,016,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,175 shares of company stock valued at $409,250. 59.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

