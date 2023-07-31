Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. On average, analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MX stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 653,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

