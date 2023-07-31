Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. On average, analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of MX stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
