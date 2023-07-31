Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ MGYR opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. Magyar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $13.45.
In related news, Director Michael F. Lombardi bought 10,000 shares of Magyar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,279.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
