Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Magyar Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGYR opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. Magyar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Magyar Bancorp

In related news, Director Michael F. Lombardi bought 10,000 shares of Magyar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,279.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Magyar Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 480,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 89,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.