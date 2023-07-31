Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,897,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 211,239 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,671,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,928,000 after acquiring an additional 46,310 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.9 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

