Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 103.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,540,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 497,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after purchasing an additional 411,407 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,787,000 after purchasing an additional 114,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAC opened at $127.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.28. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

