Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $392.96 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19. The firm has a market cap of $372.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.00.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.