Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Matson has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Matson has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Matson to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Matson stock opened at $93.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, July 21st.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $51,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $51,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,028 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $78,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

