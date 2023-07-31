Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Position Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Maximus were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 2.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,931,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $545,493,000 after purchasing an additional 194,779 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 54,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 326,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 104,672 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $84.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

