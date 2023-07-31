Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

META has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $315.65.

META opened at $325.48 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

