Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $400.00 at UBS Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $335.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on META. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $315.65.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $325.48 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 2,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

