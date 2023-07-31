MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

MetroCity Bankshares has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. MetroCity Bankshares has a payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $21.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $532.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.55. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 225.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MetroCity Bankshares from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

Featured Stories

