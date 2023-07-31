Moog Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Moog Price Performance

NYSE MOG.B opened at $100.00 on Monday. Moog has a 12 month low of $69.94 and a 12 month high of $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.41.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $850.18 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Further Reading

