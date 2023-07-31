MTY Food Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$67.15 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$49.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63.

MTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC raised shares of MTY Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.83.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

