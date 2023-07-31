Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $50.49 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

