National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Holdings Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in National Grid were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in National Grid by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 1,034.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after buying an additional 292,984 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 10.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.75) to GBX 1,275 ($16.35) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($16.03) to GBX 1,280 ($16.41) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.85) to GBX 1,050 ($13.46) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Stock Down 0.7 %

National Grid Increases Dividend

NGG stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.3458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

