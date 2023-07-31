New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,400 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kirby were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 46,759 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Kirby by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Kirby Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KEX opened at $81.01 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $57.64 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $215,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,673,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,520.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,107 shares of company stock valued at $906,309 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

