New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 3,000 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,984,000 after buying an additional 911,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,036,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,070,000 after purchasing an additional 423,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,014,000 after purchasing an additional 200,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 3,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $96,037.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,716.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $27,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,965.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,810 shares of company stock worth $168,309. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBCI stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

