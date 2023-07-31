New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires Shares of 37,514 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ COLB opened at $22.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

