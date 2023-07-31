New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,000 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,264,000 after buying an additional 720,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,760,000 after buying an additional 197,554 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,372,000 after buying an additional 655,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,237,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

THOR Industries Price Performance

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $114.17 on Monday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

