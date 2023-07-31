New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 12,100 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Coty were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on COTY shares. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

