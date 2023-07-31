New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,300 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,439,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in ONE Gas by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $79.31 on Monday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $79.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

