New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,000 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,838,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,418,000 after buying an additional 69,128 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $84.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $76.81. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.