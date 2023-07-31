New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 5,600 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunrun by 123.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 37.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,499 shares of company stock worth $2,456,605. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Sunrun stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.89 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

