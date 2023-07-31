New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 900 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total value of $491,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $931,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,783 shares of company stock worth $1,635,222. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SSD stock opened at $158.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $166.02.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 15.78%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.