New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,871,000 after buying an additional 2,345,229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 125,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,096,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.7 %

INVH opened at $35.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.48%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

