New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $79.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

