New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources stock opened at $80.63 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $81.94. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.96.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

